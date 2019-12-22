International Swimming League: Energy Standard edge out London Roar to win title

Energy Standard celebrate their ISL victory

London Roar were beaten by Energy Standard to the team prize at the end of the inaugural International Swimming League season.

The season finished with a meet in Las Vegas, USA and London Roar were leading going into the final skins races.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won the women's race and Frenchman Florent Manaudou finished runner-up in the men's to seal Energy Standard's win.

They finished on 453.5 points, with London Roar on 444.

Cali Condors (415.5) were third and LA Current (318) fourth at the end of a season which consisted of seven events in seven cities around the world.

The teams are mixed and no athlete previously disqualified for breaking anti-doping rules is allowed to compete in the ISL.

Sjostrom won the Most Valuable Player award, which earned her $50,000 (£38,454).