Danielle Hill cuts 0.53 seconds off Irish 100m freestyle short course record

Danielle Hills broke three individual Irish records at last week's European Short Course Championships and was also involved in two new national relay marks

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill continued her record-breaking form as she set a new 100m freestyle national mark at the Irish Short Course Championships.

Hill's time of 53.81 cut 0.33 seconds off Mona McSharry's existing record set at last year's Irish Championships.

The Larne swimmer improved her own 100m backstroke record when winning gold in Thursday's opening night of the meet when she also won the 50m freestyle.

Hill had to settle for second place in Friday's 50m butterfly final.

Ellen Walshe took gold in that event as she clocked 26.10 seconds to finish 0.64 ahead of Hill.

Walshe's time took 0.55 off her previous Irish national mark set last month while she also won the 400m individual medley later in the evening as she clocked 4:38.38 which was 1.54 seconds inside Michelle Smith's 1994 national record.

Shane Ryan, who like Mona McSharry clinched a European Short Course bronze medal in Glasgow last week, broke Barry Murphy's six-year-old national 50m butterfly record as he clinched gold in the event.

Ryan clocked 22.96 seconds to cut 0.32 off Murphy's previous mark while Ards youngster Paddy Johnston set a new Irish junior record as he was runner-up in 24.02 seconds.

One of the races of the night came in the women's 100m breaststroke where Mona McSharry clocked 1:05.72 to finish ahead 0.22 ahead of Niamh Coyne.

McSharry finished fourth in the event at last week's European Short Course tests after qualifying fastest for the final with a new Irish record of 1:04.36.

Other winners on Friday evening included Ards' Amelia Kane's 800m freestyle victory in 8:51.46.