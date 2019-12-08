European Short Course Swimming Championships: Shane Ryan wins bronze for Ireland in Glasgow

Shane Ryan
Shane Ryan earned a second bronze for the Ireland team at the Glasgow event

Ireland's Shane Ryan has secured a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke at the European Short Course Championships in Scotland on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Laois clocked 23.12 in the final to finish behind winner Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia and Germany's Christian Diener.

The Irish men's team set a new national record of 1:34.12 in coming home sixth in the 4x50m medley final.

Brendan Hyland was eighth in the 200m butterfly final in 1:55.06.

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill missed out on the women's 50m backstroke final by 0.30 as she finished ninth overall in the semi-finals in a new Irish record of 24.44.

The Irish women's medley quartet were also national record-breakers, setting a new best of 1:49.31 in coming 10th in qualifying.

Ryan was second in his semi-final in 23.21 seconds before earning bronze in a blanket finish in the final with Kolesnikov touching in 22.75.

"It's good, I still have to clean up some things in my turn and that cost me the silver medal, I think," he said.

It was Ireland's second bronze of the meeting after Mona McSharry made the podium in the women's 50m breaststroke on Wednesday.

