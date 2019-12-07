European Short Course Swimming Championships: Hill and Sloan earn semi-final spots

Danielle Hill qualified for the 50m backstroke semi-finals and helped Ireland's mixed 4x50m relay squad reach the final in their event

Danielle Hill and Jordan Sloan clinched semi-final spots at the European Short Course Championships and also helped Ireland into the 4x50m mixed relay final in Glasgow.

Larne swimmer Hill broke 27 seconds for the first time as she clocked an Irish record of 26.92 to qualify 10th for the 50m backstroke semi-finals.

Bangor's Sloan booked a 100m freestyle semi-final spot with a PB of 47.52.

The duo will swim either side of Mona McSharry's 100m breaststroke final.

Sligo teenager McSharry, who won a 50m breaststroke bronze on Wednesday, smashed the Irish record in Friday's heat to be fastest qualifier for Saturday evening' final.

McSharry's Irish record semi-final time of 1:04.36 was 0.27 seconds faster than second quickest qualifier Italy's Martina Carraro so the Irishwoman is regarded as the gold medal favourite going into the final.

Hill, Sloan and McSharry were joined by Shane Ryan in the 4x50m mixed relay heats as the Irish quartet's time of 1:32.18 left them seven fastest qualifiers for Saturday evening's.

Jack McMillan produced a lifetime best of 47.96 in the 100m freestyle heats where Curtis Coulter and Robbie Powell clocked times of 49.47 and 49.71.

Maria Godden, who is still a junior, ended her first senior campaign with a personal best in the 200m Freestyle in 2:01.07.

Molly Mayne and Amelia Kane were also impressive knocking five and three seconds off their best times in the 200m Individual Medley, Kane touching in 2:16.63 and Mayne in 2:19.46