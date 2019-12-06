European Short Course Championships: Freya Anderson wins gold

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Anderson wins gold in 100m freestyle

Britain's Freya Anderson won her first senior international title with gold in the 100m freestyle at the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old set a personal best time in claiming victory, which is Britain's sixth medal of the event.

Duncan Scott and Joe Litchfield missed out on medals in the 200m individual medley, finishing fourth and eighth.

Anderson came fifth alongside Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, Georgia Davies and Anna Hopkin in the 4x50m freestyle relay.

The teenager was second to last in the freestyle at the halfway mark but fought back impressively and credited the crowd for helping her claim the win.

"It feels amazing - I definitely didn't expect it!" she said.

"I came into this meet not expecting anything, so to come away with a gold, I can't believe it.

"I was nervous before the final as being the fastest in the heats and semis was quite daunting, especially being in lane four surrounded by all those big names.

"But I could hear the crowd down the last 25 and I just thought 'come on, get your head down'."

Both Scott and Litchfield broke their personal bests in the heats earlier on Friday, but neither could add to the British medal count.

"I felt really good in the warm-up and was quite confident after the morning, as I had some good areas to draw on and it was a good all-round swim," Scott said.

"The actual time I am disappointed with, as it was a bit slower than this morning."

Ross Murdoch produced a personal best time to win his 100m breaststroke semi-final and secure one of the centre lanes for Saturday night's final.