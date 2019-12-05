Max Litchfield claims gold at the European Short Course Championships

Media playback is not supported on this device Litchfield takes European 400m IM gold

Britain's Max Litchfield claimed his first major international title in the 400m individual medley at the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow.

Litchfield won silver and bronze medals at the 2018 equivalent long course championships at the same venue.

"It's a great moment for me and brilliant to be able to do it in front of a home crowd," he told BBC Sport.

Duncan Scott took 200m freestyle silver and Georgia Davies won bronze in the 100m backstroke.

It takes Britain's haul to five medals after two days of the championships following a 400m freestyle silver for Tom Dean and Luke Greenbank's 200m backstroke bronze on Wednesday.

Short course championships take place in 25m pools; half the length of the swimming pools used during the Olympic Games which is a long course competition.

Litchfield's 400m IM winning time of four minutes and 1.36 seconds was more than two seconds clear of the time posted by second-placed Ilia Borodin of Russia.

"The trials and the Olympics will obviously be the focus for this season, but after two years of injury struggles it's great to be up there showing what I can do," he said.

Duncan Scott was the favourite for the 200m freestyle title after a British record in the heats

Scott, who had qualified quickest for the 400m IM final but decided to focus on other events, was the favourite for the 200m freestyle title after a British record swim in the morning's heats.

However, the world championship bronze medallist could not match the 1:40.92 he set earlier in the day and finished 0.30 seconds behind Lithuanian winner Danas Rapsys, who recorded 1:41.12.

"I'm trying out different things this week to put myself under different kinds of pressure with multiple events and seeing just what I can do," Scott told BBC Sport.

"It's all about preparations for the Olympics but in terms of today it's still great to be able to go out there and win a medal in front of the supporters even when I'm not quite at my best."

Davies, who claimed Commonwealth 50m backstroke gold for Wales in the Tollcross pool at Glasgow 2015, admitted she was "shocked" to finish on the podium in the 100m event.

"I expected others to go quicker and I don't consider myself to be a short course swimmer, but it's always great to be up there winning medals," she told BBC Sport.

Britain's Freya Anderson and Anna Hopkins both qualified with ease for the 100m freestyle final on Friday.

Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor will renew her rivalry with Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu in the 100m individual medley on day three in Glasgow after the pair qualified for the final with the two quickest times.

The Russian team set a new world record of one minute 36.22 secs in the 4x50m mixed medley relay final, with the British team finished seventh.