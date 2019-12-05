European Short Course Swimming: Bangor duo Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan reach 200m freestyle final

Jack McMillan bettered Jordan Sloan's Irish record as he joined his Bangor club-mate in the 200m freestyle final in Glasgow

European Short Course Swimming Championships Venue: Glasgow Date: 4-8 December Coverage: Live daily coverage on BBC iPlayer, connected TVs & BBC Sport online from 17:00 GMT

Bangor duo Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan have helped to continue Ireland's strong start to the European Short Course Championships by qualifying for the 200m freestyle final.

McMillan, 19, broke Sloan's national record of 1:43.18 by 0.08 seconds as he qualified sixth fastest

Sloan's qualifier swim of 1:43.61 also saw him progress to the final.

Sloan's time was ninth fastest but he progressed as eighth qualifier as there were three Britons in the top eight.

Competition rules allow a maximum of two swimmers from one country to compete in finals so Great Britain's Thomas Dean, who was eighth fastest - 0.29 quicker than 26-year-old Sloan - missed out.

Dean's team-mate Duncan Scott dominated the qualifiers heats with a time of 1:40.92 which was a remarkable 1.60 second quicker than second fastest Russian Mikhail Vekovishchev, with the final taking place on Thursday evening at 17:08 GMT.

Ireland's Shane Ryan progressed to Thursday evening's 100m backstroke semi-finals as second fastest qualifier after improving his own national record to 50.45 seconds.

Ryan's time was 0.93 slower than fastest qualifier Russia's Kliment Koleshnikov.

US-born Ryan won a World Short Course 50m backstroke bronze last December a few months after taking third place in the same event at the European Long Course Championships.

Brendan Hyland cut 4.13 seconds off Andrew Bree's 2001 400m individual medley national record as he clocked 4:12.13.

Thursday's 50m breaststroke bronze medallist Mona McSharry then combined with Danielle Hill, Darragh Greene and Conor Ferguson to set a new Irish record in the 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay as they clocked 1:41.00 to finish 13th overall.

The Irish quartet's time cut 2.15 seconds off the previous mark set in 2017.

Other Irish personal best performances in Thursday morning's session included Hill's 100m women's freestyle time of 55.18 seconds and Conor Ferguson's 51.66 in the 100m backstroke.