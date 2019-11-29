Nelson Lindsay: Swimming coach wins Sports NI Performance award

Nelson Lindsay has coached Paralympic star Bethany Firth for more than a decade

Nelson Lindsay, who coaches Paralympic swimming star Bethany Firth, has been named Sport NI High Performance Coach of the Year.

The 23-year-old swimmer's successes continued this year as she won two gold medals at the World Para-Swimming Championships in London.

Lindsay has coached Firth for more than a decade.

Swim Ulster's operations manager Stephen Cuddy said Lindsay "thoroughly deserves this recognition".

"When you see how Bethany and Nelson interact, you get a sense of how well he understands his swimmers and the really tight bond that they share as coach and athlete," said the Swim Ulster representative.

"Nelson has adjusted his coaching to constantly get the best out of Bethany and for a local athlete to be consistently winning on the world stage is just unbelievable.

"He has been a valued part of the coaching community within Ulster swimming for a very long time."

The coach received the honour at the 2019 SportMaker awards which recognise the contribution of the local sporting workforce.

The award recognises coaches working with athletes at the highest level of performance in sport, who have demonstrated innovative practice leading to player-centred development and national or international success.