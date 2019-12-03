European Short Course Swimming Championships: Sun Yang podium snub a special moment - Duncan Scott

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You're a loser, I'm a winner' - ugly scenes as GB's Scott refuses to share podium with Sun

European Short Course Swimming Championships Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow Date: 4-8 December Coverage: Finals sessions streamed live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Duncan Scott says refusing to share the podium with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was "a special moment".

Scott took bronze in the 200m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships in July, with Sun Yang winning gold.

Sun, who is currently the subject of a World Anti-Doping Agency appeal after he missed a doping test, called Scott "a loser" afterwards.

But the Glaswegian swimmer, 22, says he was unfazed by the incident, despite receiving threats on social media.

"I've been shouted at by scarier people," Scott joked. "It was quite a special moment - I'd like to think about 75% or 80% of the crowd were behind me.

"I went back to the apartment after and the guys asked if I'd checked social media. We had a chuckle and read a couple of the comments out - it was quite entertaining for about half an hour."

Though Scott did not dwell on the episode, he says he did not expect his protest towards Sun, who served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for banned stimulant trimetazidine, to spark the reaction it did.

"My intentions were only to not shake his hand and to respect his national anthem," Scott said.

"In my head there were no cameras and he was just going to be fine about it all - obviously that didn't happen. While standing there I thought, 'this is different to what I expected but I've committed now so I need to go with it'."

Media playback is not supported on this device European Short Course Championships: Duncan Scott has 'high expectations'

Scott is now looking to put the incident behind him and focus on a big year with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics getting beginning in July.

Next up is the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Glasgow.

"I'll go in with high expectations of myself," he said. "I want to try to challenge myself in events I don't usually compete in and see what I need to work on.

"The crowd is usually phenomenal in Glasgow - you can see that in whatever sporting event is put on there - they will get right behind any British athletes. It's vital preparation looking forward to next year."