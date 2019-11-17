Danielle Hill: Larne swimmer breaks Irish freestyle and backstroke records

From the section

Northern Ireland's Danielle Hill set new Irish senior records in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle at the Short Course Championships in Sheffield.

Larne swimmer Hill, 20, completed the 50m backstroke in 27.12 to beat Aisling Cooney's 2010 record and secure second place on Saturday.

Hill later broke the 50m freestyle record after touching in 25.00.

Hill also holds the Irish record in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.