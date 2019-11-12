Hannah Miley: Olympic hopeful 'in such a better place' after surgery

Hannah Miley was a medal design consultant for the European Short Course Championships in Glasgow

Hannah Miley has never felt better, "mentally and physically", as she approaches her career's final phase.

Scotland's most successful female swimmer is targeting her fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer.

"It would be really cool," she told BBC Scotland. "I feel like I've got nothing to prove so to make a fourth Games would be historical for me.

"But it's not the end of the world if I don't. Going to three is just as good and I don't want to get greedy."

The 30-year-old has been building up her form and fitness throughout 2019 following last year's ankle surgery.

Miley is the ambassador for the European Short Course Championships, which take place in Glasgow next month, and was in the city on Monday morning to unveil the official medals for which she was a design consultant.

She did not make the team as she did not compete in this summer's World Championships, so her next event will be the London leg of the new International Swimming League at the end of November.

"It's probably the most enjoyment I've had in my sport since I can't even remember when," she explained. "I don't know why but the last year has been really, really good and I just feel in such a better place, mentally as well as physically.

"Swimming is a very unforgiving sport and you could put a lot of hard miles and hours in week in, week out to get peanuts by the end of it. So the ISL is an opportunity for us to try and actually earn a bit of a living.

"And for a senior athlete like myself who's not on funding it's a great opportunity, for all the hard work you put in, to actually get something out of it at the end that's not just medals."