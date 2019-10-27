Atherton sets world record, Peaty shines as London Roar win ISL in Budapest

Atherton won relay gold and silver in addition to 100m backstroke silver at the World Championships

Minna Atherton became the first woman under 55 seconds in the 100m backstroke as London Roar won again in the International Swimming League.

The 19-year-old Australian, who won the 200m and 50m backstrokes on Saturday, recorded a time 54.89 seconds to set the first World Record in ISL history.

Britain's Adam Peaty set the fastest 100m breaststroke time of the year.

The 24-year-old, who missed London Roar's win last weekend in Lewisville, clocked 56.19 seconds in Budapest.

London Roar finished with 505.5 points, with Iron second on 425 and LA Current third on 408.

Atherton, who won silver at the World Championships in South Korea this year in a time of 58.85, said of her new record: "It's amazing I can't really believe it yet. I just gave it a red-hot crack."

Australian Elijah Winnington set the fastest time in the world this year with victory in the 400m.

On Saturday, eight-time world champion Peaty won the 50m breaststroke in a time of 25.85 seconds and helped his team to victory in the 4x100m relay.

He made a rare appearance in the 200m and finished in two minutes 5.14 seconds, German Marco Koch winning that race in 2:04.17.

"It's been brilliant," he said of the two-day competition. "Absolutely amazing. I've never, ever felt an energy like this. It really helps bringing all the different cultures, team members from around the world and bringing them together. You really feel that energy and don't want to let your team now.

"I live for the team - especially this team. Obviously you have your Great Britain teams, Olympics and World Championships but they're the championships, this is the new generation of swimming. It's compact, it's tight and it's just an amazing thing to experience."

In Sunday's Skins race, London Roar's Kyle Chalmers defeated last week's winner Vladimir Morozov of the Iron team to win in 21.76 seconds.

The next event is in Maryland, USA on 16-17 November.