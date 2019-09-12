World Para-swimming: Bethany Firth claims second gold medal in London

Firth won her first gold in Tuesday's S14 100m backstroke final

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth has won her second gold medal of the World Para-swimming Championships in London.

The four-time Paralympic gold medallist helped the GB S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team to a new world record of 3:42.21.

Seaforde's Firth swam alongside team-mates Thomas Hamer, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Reece Dunn.

Russia's disqualification saw Australia promoted to silver with Brazil claiming bronze.

It is Firth's second gold in three days, after she claimed the first world title of her career in Tuesday's S14 100m backstroke final.

On Thursday, Russia believed they had finished second only but were disqualified, allowing the dominant GB to win by 9.39 seconds.

The double success is the latest in a long list of triumphs for Firth, 23, who burst onto the scene at the 2012 Paralympics in London.