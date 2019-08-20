Sun Yang: Chinese swimmer's case to be heard by Cas in public

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You're a loser, I'm a winner' - ugly scenes as GB's Scott refuses to share podium with Sun

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is to hold its hearing into China's Olympic champion Sun Yang in public.

Sun's case was referred to Cas after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against a decision by swimming's governing body Fina to only issue Sun with a warning when he missed an out of competition test at his home in China.

The hearing will be just the second such session to be open to the public.

Freestyle specialist Sun, 27, missed a doping test in September 2018.

In January, Fina's doping panel cleared him of wrongdoing on the grounds that testers had breached several rules, including failing to produce authorisation letters and a nursing licence. He was subsequently issued with a warning.

Sun was previously banned for three months in 2014 for taking prohibited stimulant Trimetazidine.

He won 200m freestyle gold at Rio 2016 having triumphed in the 400m freestyle and 1500m freestyle at London 2012.

At the World Aquatics Championships last month, Sun won gold in the 200m freestyle but Britain's Duncan Scott refused to share the podium with him.

Australian swimmer Mack Horton took a similar stance after the 400m freestyle competition, years after accusing him of being a "drug cheat".

The only previous Cas hearing to be held in public was in 1999 when Ireland's triple Olympic swimming champion Michelle Smith de Bruin failed with her appeal against a four-year ban for tampering with an anti-doping sample.