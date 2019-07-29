Shayna Jack: Australian's coach 'strongly believes' swimmer will be cleared

Shayna Jack withdrew from the World Aquatics Championships on 14 July

Swimmer Shayna Jack's coach "strongly believes" her claim she did not intentionally take a banned substance.

Australian Jack tested positive for Ligandrol on 26 June and her B sample confirmed the presence of the anabolic agent, forcing her to miss the World Aquatics Championships.

The 20-year-old says she "did not and would not cheat" and has vowed to fight to clear her name.

"I know my athlete. This is a very, very sad story," said Dean Boxall.

Jack, a four-time medallist at the World Championships, says she was informed of the test on 12 July and withdrew from the event in South Korea two days later.

Her B sample returned positive on 19 July but news of the initial failed test was only made public by Swimming Australia on Saturday.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority is conducting an investigation.

"I've been in contact with her all the time. The girl is devastated. I'm devastated. I love my athletes," Boxall told the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

"I support Shayna, I support Swimming Australia and I certainly support our stance on zero tolerance for drug cheating. So does Shayna."

The coach added that he will "fight" with Jack and Swimming Australia and believes the athlete will be cleared.

On Sunday, Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell described the test result as "bitterly disappointing" and "embarrassing".