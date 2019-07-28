World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty claims third gold as GB men win medley relay

Adam Peaty claimed his third gold of the World Aquatics Championships and fourth medal overall as Great Britain won the men's 4x100m medley relay.

The British team of Peaty, James Guy, Luke Greenbank and Duncan Scott won with a new European record of 3:28.10.

Scott swam the last leg as GB won ahead of the USA while Russia took bronze.

"That was one of greatest relay swims I have ever seen," said Britain's former world champion Karen Pickering on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

"Duncan Scott on that anchor leg - he could smell victory, he was chasing Nathan Adrian down. He found something so special to take that victory and deny USA another gold medal."

It is GB's seventh medal overall in South Korea, with this the last day of competition.

More to follow.