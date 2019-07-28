World Swimming Championships: Irish men's medley team set national record

Brendan Hyland swam butterfly for Ireland in the medley relay

Ireland's men's medley relay team set a new national record on the final day of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

With a time of 3:35.86, Ireland finished 14th giving them a chance to secure Olympic qualification next year.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jordan Sloan posted a time that was just 0.75 seconds off securing an automatic place in Tokyo.

Over the eight day tournament Ireland set six new national records.

Ireland's national record came in the heats, in which they qualified for the final as the seventh fastest country. China went on to take gold ahead of Australia, with Japan in third.

The four remaining Olympic berths up for grabs in the men's relay will not be decided until next May.

"It's really good, we couldn't have asked for anymore really on the day," said Greene, who swam the breaststroke leg.

"We stepped up, all swam hard out, so we'll see what happens next year now".