World Aquatics Championships: Luke Greenbank wins 200m backstroke bronze

World Swimming Championships 2019: GB's Greenbank wins bronze in 200m backstroke

Britain's Luke Greenbank won his first senior international medal by claiming bronze in the men's 200m backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships.

Greenbank fought back from sixth place at the halfway stage to set a new personal best of one minute 55.85 seconds in Gwangju.

Russia's Evgeny Rylov won gold, while American Ryan Murphy took silver.

"To be up in the medals at a World Championship is a dream come true really," Greenbank, 21, said.

"I went in there quite relaxed, but confident, and I just stuck to my race plan and it seems to have paid off.

"I knew if I had a good last 50m I'd be in for a good swim - it's quite difficult to put it into words."