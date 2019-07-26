World Aquatics Championships: Ireland quartet smash relay record

Robbie Powell, Brendan Hyland, Jordan Sloan and Jack McMillan are all smiles after the record-breaking relay

The Irish 4x200m freestyle relay record has been demolished by over 16 seconds at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

Robbie Powell, Brendan Hyland, Jordan Sloan and Jack McMillan clocked a time of 7:13.91 - the previous best set in 2013 was 7:30.45.

The quartet, who were swimming as a relay for the first time, were second in their heat and 16th overall.

They were just under two seconds off the last Olympic qualification spot.

The team had a positive start with Bangor's Jack McMillan leading off in a lifetime best of 1:48.00.

He was followed by Robbie Powell (1:48.84), Jordan Sloan (1:47.84) and Brendan Hyland (1:49.23).

The relay is still in the running for Tokyo 2020 place with four further spaces available for those ranked in the World Top 16 in May 2020.