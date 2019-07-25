World Aquatics Championships: Duncan Scott 'happy to get top five'

Scott missed out on a second medal at the World Aquatics Championships

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott says he is "just happy to get top five" after narrowly missing out on a second World Championship bronze medal.

The 22-year-old's time of 1:56.91 was just 13 hundredths of a second off third in the 200m individual medley, but he was content with his efforts.

Japan's Daiya Seto claimed gold in Gwangju with a time of 1:56.14.

"That was really tight, and really good fun. I was right there in the mix at the end there," Scott said.

"That's my first world level 200 IM final so I was happy with that, and to drop under 1.57 was good so a good race."

Scott won four European Championships medals and six Commonwealth Games medals last year and was sixth fastest in qualifying after picking up a 200m freestyle bronze medal on Tuesday.

But the Scot admits his individual medley has not quite come together at this event.

"When I did my PB, I think my breaststroke was probably one of my best bits," he said. "I'll need to look at my splits but I'm not sure it's been my best this week, although that's just what happens.

"The rest of it was pretty good and I was still fighting towards the end, which was also good. I'm just happy to get top five."

Scott will have another chance to swim for a podium place should he be selected for Great Britain's men's 4x200m freestyle relay on Friday.

"I don't know what the heat team is so I'll need to recover, see if I'm in the team and do my job and if not just rest up for tomorrow evening."