World Aquatics Championships: Duncan Scott reaches 200m IM final

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You're a loser, I'm a winner' - ugly scenes as GB's Scott refuses to share podium with Sun

Duncan Scott is into the 200m individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships despite, "not quite clicking".

The Scot was sixth fastest in qualifying after picking up a 200m freestyle bronze medal on Tuesday.

Gold medal-winner Sun Yang later confronted the 22-year-old over his refusal to share the podium.

"I've made my statement," said Scott. "I've got a lot more swims left, so it's about focusing on that."

Yang of China, who served a three-month drugs ban in 2014, was heard calling Scott "a loser" as the pair left the pool following the medal ceremony.

The 22-year-old did not react to the goading, saying on Wednesday that "he's got a wee bit of size on me".

Having received a "warning letter" by ruling body Fina for "inadequate behaviour", Scott added: "I don't go on social media anymore, turned that off."

Scott, who has withdrawn from the 100m freestyle in Gwangju, South Korea, swam one minute 57.83 seconds to reach the 200m medley final.

European champion Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland was quickest in 1:56.73.

"The focus was always 200 free and 200 IM," said Scott," who won four European Championships medals and six Commonwealth Games medals last year.

"The IM is not quite clicking this season. I'm going to have to look at that, analyse it and see what I can do tomorrow."