World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty wins 50m breaststroke for seventh world title

Peaty's winning time was 0.11 seconds off his world record time of 25.95 seconds, which he set in the semi-finals of the World Championships in 2017

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July. Venue: Gwangju, South Korea. Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty clinched his seventh World Championship gold medal as he retained his men's 50m breaststroke title in South Korea.

Peaty, 24, who also won the event in 2015 and 2017, finished first in a time of 26.06 seconds.

Britain also won bronze in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, which Australia won with the United States in second.

The British quartet consisted of Georgia Davies, Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson.

The result means Peaty has now won three medals in Gwangju, including two golds, after he won the 100m breaststroke event on Monday.

Peaty has now won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the past three World Championships (2019, 2017 and 2015).

After a good start in the 50m event, he powered clear of his rivals, finishing six tenths of a second clear of Felipe Lima with fellow Brazilian Joao Gomes Junior coming third.

In the men's 200m butterfly, Hungary's Kristof Milak, 19, smashed the world record as he took gold in a time of 1:50.73.

The previous world record was set in 2009 by American Michael Phelps in a 1:51.51.

Earlier on Wednesday, Davies qualified for the final of the women's 50m backstroke as she finished second in her semi-final to become the third fastest qualifier.

Fellow Britons Laura Stephens and Alys Thomas both qualified for Thursday's final of the women's 200m butterfly, while Duncan Scott, a bronze medalist in the men's 200m freestyle on Tuesday, advanced to the 200m individual medley final.

More to follow.