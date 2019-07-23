World Aquatics Championships: Jessica Macaulay wins high diving bronze

Jessica Macaulay finished on 295.30 points from her four dives

Britain's Jessica Macaulay has won high diving bronze at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Macaulay, 26, who is also a cliff diver, impressed with her four dives from the 20m platform, finishing on 295.30 points.

Just three points separated the top three athletes as Australia's Rhiannan Iffland won gold and Mexico's Adriana Jimenez took silver.

Adam Peaty features in Tuesday's 50m butterfly heats at 10:00 BST.

The Briton won 100m butterfly gold on Monday and is the defending champion over the shorter distance.

Meanwhile, American defending champion Katie Ledecky, 22, has pulled out of the women's 1500m freestyle final and the 200m freestyle heats on "medical grounds".

Five-time Olympic champion Ledecky, who came second behind Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the 400m freestyle final, could still defend her 800m freestyle title at the weekend.