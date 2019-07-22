World Aquatics Championships: Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

Media playback is not supported on this device

Adam Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold at World Swimming Championships
2019 World Aquatics Championships
Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea
Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Adam Peaty has won the 100m breaststroke at the World Championships in South Korea - his third successive gold in the event.

On Sunday, he broke his own world record to become the first man to swim the distance in under 57 seconds.

The 24-year-old comfortably beat compatriot James Wilby, with China's Yan Zibei in third.

Peaty is now unbeaten in five years over 100m in major competitions, and will compete in the 50m on Tuesday.

He recently revealed he practises "active meditation" to aid his mental health after suffering a dip following his gold-medal winning performance in the 100m breaststroke at Rio 2016 and has since backed mental health campaigns.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you