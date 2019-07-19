Adam Peaty practises 'active meditation' to improve mental health

Adam Peaty will focus solely on defending his 100m breaststroke title at Tokyo 2020

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's world and Olympic champion Adam Peaty says he practises "active meditation" to aid his mental health.

The 24-year-old suffered a mental dip after winning gold in the 100m breaststroke at Rio 2016 and has since backed mental health campaigns.

"I don't believe there's a taboo around it," said Peaty. "I don't really think there should be."

Peaty will attempt to defend his 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the World Championships in South Korea.

He competes in the 100m in Gwangju on Sunday and the 50m on Tuesday.

Peaty said it is vital for athletes to be able to escape the pressures of professional sport.

"When I go training I can be on cloud nine, or I can be on cloud minus nine," he said.

"I always keep myself in check and, if I'm feeling angry or tense, I'll always question why. You're not going to have a perfect week. No-one has a perfect week, or perfect month.

"I like meditation - and not that kind of stuff where I just sit down and not think about anything. It's a more of an active meditation.

"I'd go out for a walk, or get some fresh air on myself. I like to walk at least once a day, or go somewhere different and just think about stuff."

Although he finished second in the 50m at last year's Commonwealth Games, Peaty has dominated the 100m and 50m in recent years.

He will attempt to retain Olympic gold in the 100m in Tokyo in 2020.

Peaty said: "To stay number one over this period of time is very hard and takes a toll on you mentally. It takes a toll on you physically."