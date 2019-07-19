World Aquatics Championships: Lilly King says drugs cheats will probably be competing

Lilly King won two gold medals at the Rio Olympics

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea

Olympic champion Lilly King says she expects there to be drug cheats at this week's World Aquatics Championships.

King also said she is "not comfortable" with swimming officials' approach to anti-doping.

"As we've seen, I think all of us would say that we're racing dopers at some point and we shouldn't really have to say that," American King said.

"I don't know what needs to change but something does."

She added: "It's kind of sad that we all have raced dopers and they're all probably swimming in this meet."

King spoke out after she was asked about reports alleging China's three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang avoided a drugs ban after destroying blood samples. Sun has denied the allegations.

Nine-time world champion and world record holder Sun was cleared of an anti-doping offence in January by swimming's world governing body Fina.

However, the 27-year-old faces a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed against that decision.

On Sunday, Australia's Daily Telegraph posted a leaked 59-page report by the Fina doping panel following a hearing at which Sun said he refused to comply with a drugs test because of doubts over testers' accreditation.

The report said testers had taken blood samples from Sun, but the swimmer refused to let them leave with the samples.

It claimed Sun's mother had a security guard smash open a container containing one of the blood samples.

He was previously banned for three months in 2014 for taking prohibited stimulant trimetazidine.

Sun was called a "drug cheat" by Australian swimmer Mack Horton at the Rio Olympics.

