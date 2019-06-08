Great North Swim elite races cancelled because of bad weather

Swimmers take part in the 2015 Great North Swim at Lake Windermere in Cumbria

The men's and women's elite 10km Great North Swim open water races have been cancelled because of bad weather.

British Swimming ruled that conditions including cold water temperatures "do not align with high performance swimming or Fina regulations".

Races were due to act as selection for places at the World Championships, with that decision now down to the discretion of coaches.

The mass participation races at Lake Windermere will go ahead as planned.