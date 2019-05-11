Fina Champions Swim Series: Ben Proud wins Champions Swim Series gold, Georgia Davies wins silver

Ben Proud is the world champion in the 50m butterfly

Britain's Ben Proud won the men's 50m freestyle gold at the second Fina Champions Swim Series in Budapest.

Proud, 24, beat Brazilian Bruno Fratus and Russia's Vladimir Morozov into second and third in 21.52 seconds.

Briton Georgia Davies, 28, won silver in the women's 50m backstroke, 0.31secs behind Anastasia Fesikova of Russia.

Bronzes were won by Ross Murdoch in the men's 100m breaststroke, Imogen Clark in the women's 50m breaststroke and Holly Hibbott in the 400m freestyle.

All the races at the invitation-only event are finals contested by four top competitors each.

Swimming's world governing body Fina announced the three-leg series in December after it forced the cancellation of a rival event.

The inaugural two-day event was held in China in April and concludes in Indianapolis on 31 May and 1 June.

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty opted not to take part in the series in order to focus on preparing for the World Championships in July, having backed the rival International Swimming League.

The event in Budapest concludes on Sunday.