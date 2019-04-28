Fina Champions Swim Series: Ben Proud and Imogen Clark win gold in China

Ben Proud is the world champion in the 50m butterfly

Britain's Ben Proud and Imogen Clark won gold medals on the second and final day of the inaugural Fina Champions Swim Series in China.

World champion Proud, 24, won the first British gold in the men's 50m freestyle in a time of 21.48 seconds

He beat Russia's Vladimir Morozov and USA's Michael Andrew into second and third respectively.

Clark, 19, beat USA's Molly Hannis and China's Junyang Feng to win the women's 50m breaststroke in 30.71 seconds.

Swimming's world governing body announced the three-leg series in December after it forced the cancellation of a rival event.

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty opted not to take part in order to focus on preparing for the World Championships in July, having backed the rival International Swimming League.