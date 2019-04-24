World Swimming Championships: Murdoch, Scott & McLay in GB squad

Ross Murdoch will compete in the 200m breaststroke in South Korea

Ross Murdoch says "it's only a matter of time" before more Scottish swimmers are included in British squads.

Murdoch is one of only three Scots named in the Great Britain squad on Wednesday for July's World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Glasgow 2014 gold medallist will be joined by University of Stirling team-mates Duncan Scott and Scott McLay.

"Sometimes we don't always have great representation, but it doesn't show the work we put in," said Murdoch, 25.

"We're a small nation that punches well above our weight, so it's always good to see other Scots on the team. It's only a matter of time before we get more guys and girls coming through."

Having won a bronze medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2015 World Championships, Murdoch has set his sights on another final appearance in the 200m four years later.

Fellow Commonwealth champion Scott will also be aiming for a final berth, having secured a hat-trick of titles at the British Championships in Glasgow last week.

"The World Championships will be a big challenge, but it's one I'm really looking forward to," said the 21-year-old.

"I swam incredibly well last week, but people will respond to those times and post some quick ones of their own. I've always had confidence in my own ability, so it's now about going even faster."

McLay, 19, is included in his first senior Great Britain squad, following an impressive showing at trials.

"I just went into the trials and concentrated on executing my own race plans," he said. "I was over the moon when I found out I'd been selected. It's a real honour, and it's something that I've always aimed for."

The event will run from 21-28 July.