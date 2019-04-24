Adam Peaty seeks 50m record as he leads British team at 2019 World Championships

Adam Peaty finished ahead of Ross Murdoch (left) and Craig Benson (right) in the 50m breaststroke at last week's British Championships

Adam Peaty believes he could lower his 50m breaststroke world record at the World Championships which take place in Gwangju, South Korea from 21-28 July.

The Olympic champion will lead a 25-strong British team, which includes Rio 2016 silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Scotland's Duncan Scott.

"I feel I'm on the edge of breaking it at the moment," he told BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old set the current record of 25.95 secs at the last World Championships in 2017.

Peaty, who claimed the British 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at last week's British Championships in Glasgow, believes he could lower it to an astonishing 25.5 secs at some stage in his career.

"I definitely think it is humanly possible," he said. "I love the rumble of the crowds with people cheering your name at a World Championships so hopefully that'll give me a real boost in South Korea because I want to put on a show."

In addition to defending champions Peaty, Scott, Ben Proud, Calum Jarvis and James Guy, the British line-up also features leading 200m breaststroke duo James Wilby and Ross Murdoch.

Scott McLay and Laura Stephens will make their senior international debuts for GB.

"I'm over the moon," said McLay, 19. "This was one of my targets at the beginning of the season and I'm looking forward to going even faster at the Worlds now."

Welsh Commonwealth champion Georgia Davies has been selected despite admitting to BBC Sport last week she feared she would miss out after failing to achieve the automatic qualification time for the event.

GB squad

Adam Peaty (England, National Centre Loughborough), Dan Jervis (Wales, Swansea University), Max Litchfield (England, National Centre Loughborough), Duncan Scott (Scotland, University of Stirling), James Wilby (England, National Centre Loughborough), Ben Proud (England, Plymouth Leander), Ross Murdoch (Scotland, University of Stirling), Luke Greenbank (England, National Centre Loughborough), James Guy (England, National Centre Bath), Georgia Davies (Wales, Loughborough University), Alys Thomas (Wales, Swansea University), Molly Renshaw (England, National Centre Loughborough), Freya Anderson (England, Ellesmere College), Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (England, National Centre Bath), Aimee Willmott (England, University of Stirling), Tom Dean (England, National Centre Bath), Calum Jarvis (Wales, National Centre Bath), Cameron Kurle (England, National Centre Bath), Nick Pyle (England, Newcastle), Holly Hibbott (England, Stockport Metro), Georgia Coates (England, National Centre Bath), Scott McLay (Scotland, University of Stirling), Jess Fullalove (England, National Centre Bath), Anna Hopkin (England, Ealing), Laura Stephens (England, Plymouth Leander).