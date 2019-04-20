British Swimming Championships: Duncan Scott wins 200m individual medley

Duncan Scott, centre, took gold ahead of Thomas Dean and Joe Litchfield

Duncan Scott claimed his second title at the British Swimming Championships in Glasgow with the fastest 200 metres individual medley time in the world this year.

The Scot, 21, won by over two seconds in a personal best of 1:56.65. That was .01 seconds shy of Max Litchfield's British record, but beat Shun Wang's mark for 2019 by the same margin and eclipsed Dan Wallace's Scottish milestone of 1:57.59.

"A big PB by more than a second, so that's really good," Scott said.

"I was happy with my Commonwealth Games but I was disappointed with my 200m IM time. I knew there was definitely more there so this evening is definitely a step in the right direction.

"It's good I've been able to move it on and I feel like that kind of time has been in there for a while. It was just about getting it out and I'm really happy with it."

Scott's time also qualifies him for the 200m IM at this summer's World Championships in South Korea.

Thomas Dean took silver, with Joe Litchfield edging out Mark Szaranek and Max Litchfield for bronze.

Scott broke his own British record in winning the 100m freestyle final earlier this week.

Siobhan-Marie O'Connor also looks set for South Korea this summer after taking the British 200m IM title on Saturday night in 2:10.34 ahead of Alicia Wilson and Abbie Wood, who won her second medal of the weekend.

O'Connor, who finished inside the World Championship consideration time, said: "Being British champion is great but I'm thinking about what's to come in the summer and next year, so this is a stepping stone towards that. I can take a lot from this definitely."

Scotland's Cassie Wild took bronze in the women's 50m breaststroke behind Lauren Cox and European champion Georgia Davies, who secured her second gold of the week in 28.10.

"I need to keep everything crossed - I don't know where I stand in terms of being picked for the World Champs," Davies said.

Ben Proud clocked 21.50 to ease to gold in the 50m freestyle ahead of Edinburgh Uni pair David Cumberlidge and Jack Thorpe.

Holly Hibbott touched home in 4:08:50 to win the 400m freestyle, with Leah Crisp finished taking silver and 17-year-old Rachel Anderson's lifetime best enough for bronze.

And Samuel Budd, 20, earned his first British title in the 800m freestyle with a time of 7:59.72