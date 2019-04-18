British Championships: Duncan Scott eyes better after 'disappointing' butterfly silver

Duncan Scott finished behind England's James Guy

"Disappointed" Duncan Scott hopes to build on his 200m butterfly silver medal as he moves on to his specialist event at the British Championships.

His was one of three medals for the hosts in Glasgow on Wednesday, with Ross Murdoch taking silver and Craig Benson bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

"Not far off my best," Scott told BBC Sport after finishing behind England's James Guy.

"So I think, moving on for the rest of the meet, it's a solid starting place."

The 21-year-old was the first Scot to win five medals at a single Commonwealth Games when he took gold in the 100m freestyle last year and he will go for gold in that preferred event on Thursday evening.

His four bronze medals in the Gold Coast included the 200m butterfly, but he had hoped for a first place in Glasgow.

"I'm disappointed with that to be honest," he said. "I put up my best, but I think there was more in the tank.

"It's an event I don't swim all that often, but when I do, I've got to make the most of it and put in a good performance."

Murdoch had to again play the supporting role to world record holder Adam Peaty, although the 25-year-old's silver in the 50m breaststroke was one notch better than his third place the previous day in the 100m.

"It kind of put my 100 into perspective," he said. "There's no doubt I was upset about it, but you have just got to pick yourself up and keep moving."

Murdoch still has his preferred 200m to come.

"It makes me quite excited for Friday, because technically I feel spot on," he added.

"All the work leading up to this has been really good and endurance focused.

"The 100 result was what I expected. I hoped for a better time, but I am not going to cry about it and I just hope to bring it back on Friday."