Hannah Miley targets 'dream' of fourth Olympics Games at Tokyo 2020

Miley has seven World medals, 14 European medals and four Commonwealth Games medals

Hannah Miley has put thoughts of retirement on hold and set her sights on a fourth Olympic Games as she recovers from ankle surgery.

The 29-year-old Scot reached the 400m individual medley final in Beijing, London and Rio, finishing sixth, fifth and fourth respectively.

The double Commonwealth gold medallist says her "dream" is to compete at a fourth games in Tokyo.

"I'd like to give myself the opportunity to at least try," she said.

Miley missed out on a third Commonwealth gold in April last year, finishing second behind England's Aimee Willmott, before picking up a bronze medal in August's European Championships in Glasgow.

Shortly after collecting the 14th European medal of her career, she was dropped from British Swimming's World Class Performance Programme for 2018-19 before having an operation on an ankle.

"The Olympic trials for us are next year," Miley told BBC Scotland, who was given a recovery window of six months to a year.

"If I was to retire and take a step back, I think I would be kicking myself at not taking the opportunity to at least try and go for a fourth Olympics. But I need to make sure that I don't rush it."

Glasgow will stage the European Short Course Championships from 4-8 December and Miley will hope to compete in front of a home crowd again, having been announced as an ambassador for the event.

"It's fast, it's furious, it's exciting," she said. "For us as a host nation it's a great opportunity for our next generation swimmers to try and make the team.

"Tollcross has hosted some incredible events in the past; the European Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the Duel in the Pool. The home crowd makes a huge difference to the athletes competing so Britain will have a great chance of performing at our best."