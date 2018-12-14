Shane Ryan wins 50m backstroke bronze at World Short Course Championships.

Ryan also won bronze in the 50m backstroke at the European Long Course Championships in the summer

Shane Ryan broke the Irish 50m backstroke record for a third time in two days on his way to a World Short Course Championships bronze medal.

The 24-year-old finished in 22.76 seconds to take third place in China.

Evgeny Rylov of Russia took gold in 22.58 with USA's Ryan Murphy taking second place in 22.63.

US-born Ryan went under the 23-second mark in the semi-finals having broken Conor Ferguson's previous national record in his heat on Thursday.

The medal win added to the European bronze that Ryan won at the European Long Course Championships in Glasgow.

"I'm really really happy with how tonight went, I know with each race I wanted to get a little bit faster and just try to get my hand on the wall," said Ryan, who also took gold over the same distance at the 2017 World University Games.

"I'm happy I got my hand there, got a bronze medal and I'm glad that Ireland were on that podium with the flag raised."

The Pennsylvania native, who now holds four individual national records, recovered from a slow start in lane three to force his way onto the podium and was just one-hundreth of a second ahead of Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who set a new world junior record to take fourth.

Ryan declared for Ireland before the 2016 Rio Olympics and has now won Ireland's first World Championship swimming medal.

"It's a great honour, it really is, every stroke I was racing I was thinking, I've got to get my hand to the wall, not only for me but for Ireland, my coaches, my team mates," he added.

"It's not just for me it's for everyone else, Irish swimming is in the spot light, the future is really looking good for all of us."

Dublin teenager Niamh Coyne missed out on a place in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals but she set a new personal best of 1:07.19 in her heat, which left her in 23rd place overall.