Shane Ryan second fastest in 50m backstroke heats at World Short Course tests

Ryan won bronze in the 50m backstroke at the European Long Course Championships in the summer

Ireland's Shane Ryan set a new national record as he qualified second fastest for the 50m backstroke semi-finals at the World Short Course Championships.

Ryan's time of 23.03 seconds in China cut 0.81 off Conor Ferguson's previous record set at last year's European Short Course Championships.

Ferguson clocked 23.98 seconds which left him 20th overall as he missed out on a semi-finals spot in Hangzhou.

European bronze medallist Ryan will swim in the semi-finals at 12:22 BST.

Ryan qualified ahead of Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who won the European Long Course title in a world record time in Glasgow during the summer when Ryan clinched bronze.

Kolesnikov clocked 23.16 seconds in Thursday's first round in China with Ryan only 0.03 slower than Brazil's fastest qualifier Guilherme Guido.

US-born Ryan's father is from Laois and he declared for Ireland before the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Longford man Darragh Greene, meanwhile, broke Andrew Bree's 11-year-old Irish 200m breaststroke record as he clocked 2:07.60 in the heats.

Greene's time cut 0.35 off Bree's 2007 time but it wasn't enough to secure a place in the final as he finished 21st overall, with only the top eight qualifying for the final.