McSharry & McMillian set new SC records

Mona McSharry won two gold medals on the opening night of the Irish SC swimming championships

Mona McSharry and Jack McMillian both set new national records on the opening day of the Irish Short Course Swimming Championships in Lisburn.

McSharry broke her own 50m Freestyle record during the heats with a time of 25.03 seconds - shaving three hundreths of a second off her previous best.

The 18-year-old later returned to the pool to win both the 50m Freestyle and 200m Individual Medlay titles.

McMillan, 18, beat a 15-year record to win the men's 200m Individual Medlay.

The Bangor swimmer touched the wall in 1:58.36 to better the time set by fellow County Down-native Andrew Bree at the 2003 European Championships.

Two further records were broken in the 200m Freestyle Relay Finals.

McMillan joined his Bangor Swimming Club team-mates Jordan Sloan, Curtis Coulter and David Thompson for a time of 1:29.84 in a men's final that saw all three podium finishers dip under Ards' 2015 record.

In the women's event, Kilkenny's quartet of Maria Godden, Niamh Ahearne, Lucy Harte and Naomi Trait set a new Irish Junior record of 1:49.24 when they finished in third place behind the Aer Lingus team of Catriona Finlay, Aisling Haughey, Lisa Cooke and Hannah McMenamin, who took gold in 1:46.43.

On a successful night for the Bangor club, Rachel Bethal also won the Womens 800m Freestyle final.

Ards swimmer Amelia Kane took home the Womens 200m SC Butterfly title while Cookstown's Calum Bain clocked a time of 22.22 to win the Mens 50m SC Freestyle race.