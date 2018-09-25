Georgia Davies: Welsh swimmer enjoying GB funding return

Georgia Davies claimed gold in the women's 50m backstroke final in Glasgow

Georgia Davies is hoping that having her British Swimming funding reinstated will lead to even greater success.

The 27-year-old was left out of the 2017 performance squad, losing the financial support that goes with it.

Despite that, the Welsh backstroke specialist claimed four medals at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, two gold, a silver and a bronze.

"I've had a couple of years without having funding; that is obviously tough," Davies said.

"But the funding system is... not personal at all, it's done the fairest way they can based on the results, so I've never taken that personally when I've not had it.

"If anything I've just tried to use that as motivation that clearly I've not performed well enough previously, and tried to do everything I could to be better the following year."

Davies won 50m backstroke gold - having set a British and European record in the heats - in Scotland before a 100m silver with another personal best time.

Another gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and bronze in the women's equivalent followed. That medal haul followed 2018 Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast in April.

Davies revealed that her swimming club, Energy Standard, based in Belek, Turkey, had provided invaluable support and helped her through the lean times before regaining her place in the GB performance squad.

"I'm just really happy this year I had such a great European Champs, great results there, and to be included this year is really, really good. It's going to be a great help," she added.

"It's a slight weight off your mind and for everything you need to get the best out of yourself it helps you with that, pay for the places you need to go and the best equipment."