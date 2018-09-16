Swimming World Series: Jack Burnell takes gold after 'worst season'

Burnell was controversially disqualified at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Britain's Jack Burnell claimed gold at the penultimate 10km marathon swimming World Series event of the season in Chun'An, China.

Burnell, 25, broke two ribs earlier in the year and was seventh at the European Championships in Glasgow last month.

He completed the course on the Qiandao Lake in one hour 56 minutes 34.8 seconds.

"It's a huge positive after worst season of my life," he told BBC Sport.

"There's been the broken ribs, but also a number of illnesses which makes this result that bit sweeter."

Germany's Rob Mufells finished 0.01secs behind Burnell to claim silver, with 1500m Olympic and world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy taking bronze in only his second major event over the distance.

Olympic, world and European gold medallist Ferry Weertman was fourth.

Burnell, who was controversially disqualified at the Rio Olympics in 2016, added: "I feel everything's going in the right direction now towards Tokyo 2020.

"I want to right the wrongs of Rio and will do everything in my power to do that."

Five swimmers dropped out of the women's race because of the heat, with Britain's double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin stopping after the first lap as she felt unwell.

Home favourite Xin Xin won in two hours six minutes 22.6 seconds, with Germany's Leonie Beck second and Ana Marcela of Brazil third.

The final 10km World Series event of the year takes place on 9 November in Abu Dhabi.