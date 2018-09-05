Chris Walker-Hebborn: Rio Olympic silver medallist announces swimming retirement

Walker-Hebborn won silver alongside Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott in Brazil

Rio Olympic silver medallist Chris Walker-Hebborn has announced his retirement from swimming.

The 28-year-old backstroke specialist was part of the Team GB men's 4x100m medley relay team in Brazil.

Despite repeating that feat at last year's World Championships, he has struggled for form over the past two years.

He was the highest profile omission from the English team for this year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"I have achieved more in swimming than I could have ever dreamed of when I was a young kid starting out," he said

"Lots of people told me I'd never be able to do it and if there's one piece of advice that I can pass on to young swimmers or kids with a dream, it's to never stop believing in yourself."