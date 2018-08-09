BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake gets the silver medal in the men's 200m final
Mitchell-Blake takes 'very close' 200m silver
- From the section Athletics
Turkey's Ramil Guliyev sets a new championship record of 19.76 seconds to win the 200m with GB's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake clocking a seasons best time of 20.04 seconds to take silver.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired