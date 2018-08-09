BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Katarina Johnson-Thompson ends day one leading heptathlon
Johnson-Thompson ends day one leading heptathlon
- From the section Swimming
Katarina Johnson Thompson sets the fastest ever 200m time in the heptathlon as she heads into the second day of the competition leading Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam.
FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018
WATCH MORE: Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired