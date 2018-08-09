BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB win men's relay gold
'Amazing' - GB win men's medley relay gold
Swimming
Great Britain win men's 4x100m medley relay gold with a Championship record as Adam Peaty takes his fourth title at the European Championships.
