BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: James Guy takes bronze in 'outstanding' 100m butterfly final
Guy takes bronze in 'outstanding' 100m butterfly final
James Guy claims 100m butterfly bronze to add to his double-relay gold at the European Championships.
European Championships 2018
