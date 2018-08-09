BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Ben Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold
Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold
Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold in 21.34 ahead of Greece's Kristian Gkolomeev and Italy's Andrea Vergani at the European Championships.
