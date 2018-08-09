BBC Sport - Jazz Carlin 'still not used to open water tactics'

Jazz Carlin tells BBC Sport she is still not used to the "brutal" tactics of open water swimming after finishing 14th in the women's 10km at the European Championships.

It was the 27-year-old's fourth open water race and she admits the event has not come as naturally to her as she had hoped.

But she still hopes to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

