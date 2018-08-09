European Championships 2018: Jazz Carlin misses medals in open water debut

From the section

Sharon van Rouwendaal won the Olympic open water 10km title at Rio 2016

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Great Britain's double Olympic medalist Jazz Carlin finished 14th in her debut open water 10k as the Netherlands' Sharon van Rouwendaal won her second gold of the European Championships.

Carlin, 27, won 400m and 800m freestyle silver at Rio 2016 but has switched to the distance event for Tokyo 2020.

Fellow Britons Alice Dearing, 21, and Danielle Huskisson, 25, finished in 12th and 15th place respectively.

Team-mate Jack Burnell goes in the men's 10km event at 12:30 BST.

The 2016 European silver medalist is joined by fellow Brits Caleb Hughes and Tobias Robinson.

Van Rouwendaal finished ahead of Italy's Giulia Gabrielleschi and compatriot Esmee Vermeulen in a time of one hour 55 minutes 45.7 seconds.

The reigning Olympic champion also won the 5km event in Loch Lomond on Wednesday.