BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Ben Proud powers into the men's 50m freestyle final
Proud powers into final with new championship record
Swimming
Great Britain's Ben Proud powers into the men's 50m freestyle final at the European Championships, setting a new championship record of 21.11 seconds.
