BBC Sport - Jazz Carlin ready for 'rough and brutal' open water swim at Euro Champs

Carlin ready for 'rough and brutal' open water

Jazz Carlin tells BBC Sport Wales she has had to get used to the "rough and brutal" nature of open water swimming ahead of the European Championships.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist and former Commonwealth champion in the pool decided to try open water swimming last summer.

Carlin, 27, has raced on the World Cup circuit but Thursday's 10km swim in Loch Lomond will be her biggest test in the discipline yet.

Top videos

Video

Carlin ready for 'rough and brutal' open water

Video

Decathlete's pole snaps mid-vault

Video

'Masterful' Peaty storms to third European gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Diving silver for GB's Reid and Haslam

  • From the section Diving
Video

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired