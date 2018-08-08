BBC Sport - 'He destroyed my life' - ex-swimmer speaks out on abuse

'He destroyed my life' - ex-swimmer speaks out on abuse

Former swimmer Karen Leach speaks out about the abuse she says she was subjected to as a young swimmer between the ages of 10 and 17.

Warning: this video contains content which you may find upsetting.

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article you can find the details of organisations offering support via Action Line

Top videos

Video

'He destroyed my life' - ex-swimmer speaks out on abuse

Video

Ouch! Decathlete's pole snaps mid-vault

Video

Diving silver for GB's Reid and Haslam

  • From the section Diving
Video

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired