BBC Sport - 'He destroyed my life' - ex-swimmer speaks out on abuse
'He destroyed my life' - ex-swimmer speaks out on abuse
- From the section Swimming
Former swimmer Karen Leach speaks out about the abuse she says she was subjected to as a young swimmer between the ages of 10 and 17.
Warning: this video contains content which you may find upsetting.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article you can find the details of organisations offering support via Action Line
